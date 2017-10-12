Pakistan Rah-e-Haq Party announces support to PML-N candidate

NA-4 by-election

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Rah-e-Haq Party has announced to support Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate for the by-poll on NA-4, Peshawar.

The announcement to this effect was made by Mohammad Ibrahim Qasmi, president of the party, at a press conference along with provincial president of PML-N Amir Muqam here on Wednesday.

Ibrahim Qasmi said that his party would fully support the PML-N candidate Nasir Khan Musazai in the by-poll.

He said that various political and religious parties approached them and sought support for their candidates. But the party after holding a consultative meeting unanimously decided to support the PML-N. He added that the PML-N was taking steps in resolving people’s problems and launching various uplift projects in the area.

He said that PML-N has so far completed a number of gas and electricity schemes in NA-4.

Amir Muqam thanked the leadership of Rah-e-Haq Party for extending all-out support to their candidate. He pledged to launch more development projects in the province.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in the province, he said Chief Minister Pervez Khattak was making tall claims like his party’s chief Imran Khan. But nothing could be seen on the ground to show the performance of the provincial government, he claimed.

Amir Muqam maintained that the chief minister was busy in inaugurating the projects, which had already been started and inaugurated by leaders from other parties. He said that the PTI had done nothing for the well-being of the people of the province during the last four years of its rule. Terming installation of solar panels in mosques in NA-4 as pre-poll rigging, he said that people of the constituency could not be deceived anymore through such tactics.

On this occasion, an independent candidate Ziaur Rehman formally announced withdrawal from by-election for NA-4, Peshawar in favour of Nasir Khan Musazai. He also joined the PML-N and expressed confidence in the central and provincial leadership of the party.