PhD thesis defended

PESHAWAR: Scholar Saima Gul successfully defended her thesis and was declared eligible for the award of PhD degree in International Relations from the University of Peshawar.

The public defense of her PhD dissertation was held at the Department of International Relation, which was attended by faculty members and students of the university.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Taj Moharram, Chairman of the department Dr Hussain Shaheed Soherwordi, Prof Dr Nasreen Ghufran, Dr Minhas Majeed Khan and others.

Saima Gul did her PhD on: “Assessing the Role of Trade in Promoting Peace: Pakistan and India in Perspective.”

Dr Ayub Jan of the Department of Political Science was her supervisor, while Dr Faiza Rasheed of the Islamia College University was her external examiner.