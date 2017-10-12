Rabbani disallows Sherry from commenting on Safdar’s remarks

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani Wednesday barred PPP Senator Sherry Rehman from speaking against a ‘hate speech’ by Capt (R) Muhammad Safdar against a particular community.

Rabbani stopped Sherry from speaking on a point of public importance about Muhammad Safdar’s tirade against the Ahmadi community along with a group of lawmakers in Parliament.

“Our faith is not that weak to be misguided…a member of Parliament [Safdar] shouted slogans against Ahmadis, which falls in category of hate speech and there should be action against him,” she said.

Rabbani immediately switched off her mike, citing that he did not allow to discuss the member of another house as Safdar is a sitting MNA.

Senator Sherry appeared disappointed when Rabbani stopped her from raising the issue further and shouted without the microphone if this House could not discuss such an important matter, what else the right place could be to take up the matter.

Speaking on a point of public importance, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Senator Muhammad Ali severely criticised the government, saying the forced disappearance of Turkish nationals, who are living in the country on valid visas, is violation of international law.

“If a person comes to your country [Pakistan] after getting a valid visa for a job, the government is bound to ensure his/her security, and you can deport a person if he/she had life threats, death penalty or torture in his home country,” he contended.

“The government should not make the country a laughing stock before the whole world by kidnapping the Turkish nationals who are working in Pakistan legally. We must not violate the international declaration, to which Pakistan is a signatory just for the sake of our relations with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey,” he said.

He also demanded that a Turkish educationist who along with his family had mysteriously gone missing should be recovered as it was shameful for the country where people who are living under valid visas are being treating like criminals.

Senate chairman referred the forced disappearance and deportation issue of Turkish educationists to Senate Standing Committee on Interior after Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif of MQM-P sought his intervention.

PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan gave vent to his anger at PPP and PTI over the passage of a resolution earlier, which stated that a person who could not become a member of Parliament should not become an office-bearer of any political party.

He said that the PPP must not forget its past before criticising the PML-N and bringing such a controversial resolution to the House. He said that revelations by gangster Uzair Baloch who confessed to killing people and paying billions of rupees extortion money to Asif Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur is enough what sort of party they are representing.

Mushahidullah said that it was Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who first removed the controversial clause inserted by a military dictator back in 1975 while PML-N did the same job by removing a similar clause inserted by another military dictator in 2002.

“I want to ask the PPP not to degrade its own charismatic leader like Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and the resolution which you have presented is nothing but negation of his [Bhutto] ideology,” he added.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Senator Aitzaz Ahsan called for formation of a committee to investigate the issue of ‘IB report’ which carried names of 37 lawmakers, including two senators.

However, Law Minister Zahid Hamid said that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and IB had already described the report and letter as a fake, having nothing to do with reality.

He explained that PML-N’s Riaz Hussain Pirzada had also expressed satisfaction with the matter after the categorical statement by the prime minister and IB’s denial thereon.

The minister said Pirzada had recommended halting the related proceedings and withdrawal of the FIR.

Earlier, Aitzaz raised the issue and suggested that the Senate could form a committee, as two of its members were also mentioned in the report. Aitzaz said that no intelligence agency would concede to own a report, once made public. He insisted the report was genuine but he did not agree to its contents.

He and PTI’s Azam Swati decried what they alleged the threats being hurled at anchorperson Arshad Sharif and pressure tactics being used on him, who had shown the report in his show. They expressed complete solidarity with him and vowed to defend him as much as they could. The minister said that no one was being victimised but a process was launched following the report and the related letter and an FIR was lodged and a complaint was filed with Pemra by IB.