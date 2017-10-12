PAC furious over sale of PIA plane to German museum

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday was baffled to observe the dismal state of affairs of the national flag carrier, PIA, that how it was plundered and how one of its planes was sold to a German museum for a song.

The PAC decided to refer the case to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). It also as summoned the record of appointment of chief legal adviser and record of foreign visits of top officials of the PIA of one year.

Further the audit officials of the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) told the PAC about the irregularities detected in the contracts of construction of 15 bridges for the new Islamabad Airport. The PAC met here with its Chairman Syed Khursheed Shah in chair and also examined audit paras related to Aviation Division for 2016-17.

Syed Khursheed Shah expressed annoyance over the sale of PIA plane for shoot of a movie scene and observed that the consultant of the PIA and thief who did was the same. “Was there no intelligent person in Aviation Division to stop the sale of PIA in charity,” he said while talking to Secretary Aviation Division Irfan Elahi.

He said it was a big loot of the country and how the thief was allowed to go and how the name was deleted from the Exit Control List. “Deletion of the name of the thief from the ECL and who allowed him to go call for an inquiry,” he said and added that the FIA officials are also sluggish that they failed to inquire. He directed the NAB to inquire as to who deleted the name of German Chief Executive of the PIA from the ECL.

The PAC Chairman asked as to why MD PIA did not attend the PAC meeting. “Don’t violate the sanctity of the Parliament,” he remarked. He said the PIA was going in losses while its officers were enjoying joyrides in foreign countries spending millions of rupees. “Who was the contractor to whom advance payment of Rs 480 million was made but not a single work has been done, “he said.

PAC member Sheikh Rohail Asghar said that the PIA has degenerated into a hub of corruption and the next PAC meeting should be held only after MD PIA comes to attend the meeting. The officials of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) took a stance in the meeting that the one film making company hired the PIA plane for shooting a scene at the rate of $21,0000 and from Malta the plane was directly flown to Germany where it stands at the Museum.

The officials told the committee that the sale agreement reached at the rate of Euro 57,000 which is in Pakistani currency about Rs 6.2 million and the consultant who finalised the deal was an employee of PIA.

Chairman PAC was astonished as to how the loot and plunder was going on with national institutions and the FIA and other departments were doing nothing. He said it was argued that the PIA was in loss due to its heavy strength of employees but in fact the directors of the PIA were spending Rs360 million on foreign joyrides.

PAC member Senator Sherry Rehman remarked that it was the mega scandal as the PIA was in loss while top management was giving the plane in charity. “How did the PIA appoint a convicted man as the chief consultant?” said the PAC chairman, adding that the person in question is receiving Rs1.5 million monthly salary.

While inquiring about the contractor of the airline, Syed Khursheed Shah objected to the advance payment made to him.“You (PIA officials) have made payments of Rs48 million and no work has been done,” said Shah.

While examining the irregularities in the contracts of the New Islamabad Airport, the audit officials of the Auditor General of Pakistan told the public Accounts Committee about detecting of irregularities of over Rs5.9 billion in the contracts of construction of 15 bridges for the new Islamabad Airport.

The audit officials told the committee that that under the original PC-1 of the project it was planned to construct 15 bridges and the cost was estimated at Rs2.57 billion while the civil engineer of the CAA estimated the cost at Rs4.77 billion.

The Chairman remarked that it seems that this project is turning into a mega corruption case and there was need for complete investigation of these projects. He formed a four-member committee headed by Senator Sherry Rehman and comprising Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Sardar Ashiq Gopang and Sharifullah Wazir and directed to submit the report to the committee within the time period of one month.

During the meeting, the officials of the CAA told the committee that the project of the New Islamabad Airport is completed and most of its department would be given on the contract as the process of bid is going on. The Audit officials revealed in the meeting that the contract of Special Baggage Handling was given in violation of rules.

Secretary Aviation Division failed to satisfy the committee on which it expressed its strong disapproval. Chairman PAC took strong exception to additional payment to the contractor of Rs600 million by CAA. “You should not support the wrong man in this case and we will register the FIR against you,” he said to Secretary Aviation Division.