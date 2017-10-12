Four more record statements in Mashal case

HARIPUR: Four more witnesses on Wednesday recorded their statements in Mashal Khan lynching case before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Wednesday. ATC Judge Fazle Subhan held the court proceedings at the Haripur Central Prison amid tight security. The four witnesses identified as Shakeel, Taj Muhammad, Ilyas and Dr Fahim testified in favour of the prosecution. The defence lawyers cross-examined the witnesses. Dr Fahim conducted post-mortem of Mashal Khan, who was killed by an angry mob of fellow students and employees of the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan on April 13 last on the suspicion that he had committed blasphemy. The court adjourned the hearing for today.