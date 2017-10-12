Thu October 12, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

October 12, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Four more record statements in Mashal case

Four more record statements in Mashal case

HARIPUR: Four more witnesses on Wednesday recorded their statements in Mashal Khan lynching case before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Wednesday. ATC Judge Fazle Subhan held the court proceedings at the Haripur Central Prison amid tight security. The four witnesses identified as Shakeel, Taj Muhammad, Ilyas and Dr Fahim testified in favour of the prosecution. The defence lawyers cross-examined the witnesses. Dr Fahim conducted post-mortem of Mashal Khan, who was killed by an angry mob of fellow students and employees of the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan on April 13 last on the suspicion that he had committed blasphemy. The court adjourned the hearing for today.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement