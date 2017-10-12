Japan ruling coalition seen nearing two-thirds majority

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling coalition is seen approaching a two-thirds majority in a lower house election scheduled for Oct 22, according to a poll in the Nikkei newspaper published on Wednesday.

Abe’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner are expected to secure more than 290 seats, which is close to the 310 seats needed for a two-thirds majority, according to the Nikkei poll.

The ruling bloc had a two-thirds “super majority” in the lower house before the chamber was dissolved. The number of seats has been cut from 475 as part of electoral reforms.A strong showing by Abe’s coalition would boost his chances of winning a third term as LDP leader from next September, putting him on track to become Japan’s longest-serving premier.

Abe called the snap election amid confusion in the opposition camp and after an uptick in his ratings, which had been hurt earlier this year by suspected cronyism scandals, in hopes of gaining a fresh mandate after nearly five years in power.

But the outlook has been clouded by the emergence of popular Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike’s Party of Hope, a fledgling party that the former LDP lawmaker and defense minister calls a reformist, conservative alternative to Abe’s LDP. The Nikkei said Koike’s party was on track to get around 69 seats, with a forecast range of 46-110.