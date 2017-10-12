Thu October 12, 2017
October 12, 2017

Sohail Tanvir to lead Pakistan in Hong Kong World Sixes

KARACHI: Pacer Sohail Tanvir will lead Pakistan in the Hong Kong World Sixes 2017 tournament, which will be played from October 26 to 29 in Hong Kong.The national selection committee headed by Inzamam ul Haq has selected Pakistan’s seven-member squad along with two reserve players.

Squad:

Sohail Tanvir (Captain), Sohail Khan, Jahid Ali, Mohammad Sami, Anwar Ali, Hammad Azam, Sahibzada Farhan.

Reserve Players: Bilawal Bhatti, Mohammad Irfan Jr.

Naeem Akhtar Gilani (Team Manager).

