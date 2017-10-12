John Cena’s ‘a fair bit bigger than I am: Behrendorff

GUWAHATI, India: By the time Jason Behrendorff had finished shredding India’s top order, the internet was going mental over his supposed likeness to WWE wrestler John Cena. And after Australia strolled to an eight-wicket win in the second T20I, Behrendorff was told of the comparison.

He’s “a fair bit bigger than I am,” Behrendorff said as he burst out laughing, the mood set by his four-wicket haul that led to an Australian win in only his second international appearance.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling to be honest,” he said, having dismissed Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey and Shikhar Dhawan as his first four international wickets. “To bowl four overs tonight and take four wickets, but mainly to get a win. To get the boys back up and about after a pretty tough time in the the one-dayers, it’s very, very special.”

Just like he had in his only over in the first T20I in Ranchi, Behrendorff began his spell in Guwahati by conceding a boundary. But while he was wicketless on Saturday, he snared two in his first over on Tuesday.

Behrendorff had Rohit lbw by bowling the quick inswinger, a method used by other left-arm quicks like Mohammad Amir against the batsman. The delivery also got Kohli two balls later, and Behrendorff said the plan was indeed to nip the ball into India’s right-handers.