‘Green-shirts should continue attacking game in Asia Cup’

KARACHI: Although Bangladesh is not a very strong side to beat, a 7-0 triumph at its home ground is something that should be praised, said chief selector Hasan Sardar.

Pakistan on Wednesday pulled off an impressive 7-0 triumph against hosts Bangladesh in the first match of the Asia Cup at Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.

“The boys were told in the camp that they should play attacking hockey, which has always been our way of playing. They played attacking hockey and the results are pleasant. I hope they win matches to come and keep on playing attacking hockey,” Sardar told PPI.

“Bangladesh must have planned and prepared well for the game since they were playing in their home conditions and in front of home crowd. So, beating them by a big margin is great,” he said.

He added that Pakistan should go against Japan playing attacking hockey on Friday (tomorrow). “Hopefully the results will be in Pakistan’s favour,” he said.

“The Japanese play defensive hockey and they rely on penalty corners to score. I think if we play attacking hockey we can beat them as well,” he added.

India have defeated Japan by 5-1. He added that Pakistan could also overpower India if they go in the game with the right strategy and execute the plan well.

“We didn’t perform well against India the last two times we met. But I think our team can beat India if they go all out to play attacking hockey. Hopefully we will do well against India as well,” Sardar, a former Pakistan captain, said.