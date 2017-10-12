Valcke at CAS to appeal 10-year corruption ban

LAUSANNE: FIFA’s former secretary general Jerome Valcke was at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne on Wednesday to appeal his 10-year ban from football.

Valcke was given an initial 12-year ban, reduced by two years on appeal, by FIFA’s ethics committee over a ticket scam at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

“I don’t know whether a sentence is unfair but I have come here to defend myself and obtain a fairer decision,” the former chief lieutenant to disgraced ex-FIFA boss Sepp Blatter told the press before his hearing.

“The objective today is to ask for the ban to be lifted,” added one of his lawyers, Stephane Ceccaldi.

“Mr Valcke is not allowed to have any contact with football for the next ten years, a sanction that is in itself particularly questionable. We are hoping that his career is not over,” Ceccaldi said.