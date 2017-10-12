Asad jumps seven places in Test rankings

KARACHI: Pakistan’s middle-order batsman Asad Shafiq, who scored his 11th Test century in the second Test against Sri Lanka, has gained seven places to reach 28th position in ICC Test batsmen rankings.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed gained one place to reach 32nd position. Sri Lanka’s Dimuth Karunaratne’s scores of 196 and seven pushed him up nine places to 17th position. This is the first time he is in the top 20.

Niroshan Dickwella has gained two slots to reach 39th position and all-rounder Dilruwan Perera has gained 10 slots to reach 76th position.

Perera has also gained in the rankings for bowlers with his eight wickets in Dubai. He jumped three positions to reach 23rd spot. Suranga Lakmal also gained three places to reach 33rd position.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada has gained two slots to reach a career-best third position among bowlers in the ICC Test Rankings after his player-of-the-match performance against Bangladesh in Bloemfontein which helped South Africa complete a 2-0 win in the two-Test series.

Rabada grabbed five wickets in each innings for an enviable match haul of 10 for 63. Rabada, a star of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup when his side won it in 2014, has overtaken spinners Rangana Herath of Sri Lanka and Ravichandran Ashwin of India and now has 876 points, only eight behind second-placed Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja and 20 behind top-ranked James Anderson of England.

Rabada’s new-ball partner Duanne Olivier (up nine places to a career-best 48th position), Wayne Parnell (up 10 places to 60th) and Andile Phehlukwayo (up 27 places to 93rd) have also moved up the rankings.

Captain Faf du Plessis and Aiden Markram, century-makers at Bloemfontein, are among the batsmen to gain. Du Plessis’s 135 not out has seen him move up two places to 14th position. Markram has gained 43 slots to reach a career-best 61st position after his knock of 143.For Bangladesh, Imrul Kayes has gained four slots to reach 69th position. Pace bowler Subashish Roy has gained 18 slots to reach 86th position.