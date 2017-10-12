Cooperation between Pakistan, Uzbekistan urged

Islamabad: There is an urgent need to establish a Forum for Regional Cooperation (FRC) for the promotion of socio-economic and political relationship on diplomatic fronts of Pakistan, Uzbekistan and other Central Asian states in order to sustain peace efforts, alleviate poverty and stabilize overall geo-political scenario of the region – said Kanwar Dilshad, former secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Chairman National Democratic Foundation (NDF) while addressing the seminar here at hotel, says a press release.

The seminar, chaired by the Ambassador of Republic of Uzbekistan Furqat Sidiqov, Co-chaired by President NDF Sohail Kisat, was organized by the National Democratic Foundation (NDF) in collaboration with the Embassy of Republic of Uzbekistan at local hotel, as an important step, deliberated the Socio-Economic & Political Relationship between Pakistan and Uzbekistan and ended up with a recommendation for the establishment of FRC.

Ambassador of Republic of Uzbekistan Furqat Sidiqov, in his speech, highlighted the socio-cultural and political prospects and appreciated the FRC initiative with his full support commitment towards it. He emphasized on different synergies viz socio-cultural, trade and tourism ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Earlier, in his keynote speech, Kanwar Dilshad added that NDF would play a significant role towards establishment of the proposed forum. He also emphasised that the two countries can also strengthen their democratic governance system by sharing lessons learnt.

Chief Editor Weekly Election Times and advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan Safeer Hussain Shah, based on his exposure visit, deliberated on practical aspects of democratic and electoral system of Uzbekistan and rationalized the utilisation of lessons learnt for improvement avenues in Pakistan’s existing system.

Former MNA and Prince of Swat Adnan Aurangzeb provided deep insight on the genesis of relationships between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, and also supported the proposal for the establishment of regional cooperation forum.

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Sheikh Amir Waheed, President South NDF Sheikh Rashid Alam, Kanwar Muhammad Javed Iqbal, President NDF Sohail Kisat and eminent policy scholar Kanwar Muhammad Javed Iqbal also spoke on the occasion and established the need for enhanced cooperation between Pakistan and Central Asian states. The Seminar was also attended by Ambassadors of Central Asian Countries representatives from civil society organizations, academia, private sector, political, media and other stakeholders.