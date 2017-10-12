Thu October 12, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

October 12, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Naval chief visits Air Headquarters

Naval chief visits Air Headquarters

Islamabad :Newly appointed Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, visited Air Headquarters, here on Wednesday, says a press release.

On his arrival at Air Headquarters, he was received by Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force. He laid floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument to pay homage to the Martyrs’ of PAF. He was introduced to Principal Staff Officers of Pakistan Air Force.

Later on, the Naval Chief called on the Air Chief in his office. Both the dignitaries remained together for some time and discussed matters pertaining to professional interests. The Air Chief felicitated the Naval Chief on assuming the command of Pakistan Navy. He also expressed his hope that Pakistan Navy would continue progressing under his able leadership. He reiterated his resolve to augment the existing synergy between the sister services and taking it to further heights.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement