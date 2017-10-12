Naval chief visits Air Headquarters

Islamabad :Newly appointed Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, visited Air Headquarters, here on Wednesday, says a press release.

On his arrival at Air Headquarters, he was received by Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force. He laid floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument to pay homage to the Martyrs’ of PAF. He was introduced to Principal Staff Officers of Pakistan Air Force.

Later on, the Naval Chief called on the Air Chief in his office. Both the dignitaries remained together for some time and discussed matters pertaining to professional interests. The Air Chief felicitated the Naval Chief on assuming the command of Pakistan Navy. He also expressed his hope that Pakistan Navy would continue progressing under his able leadership. He reiterated his resolve to augment the existing synergy between the sister services and taking it to further heights.