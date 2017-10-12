NDMA chief elected head of UN body on disaster risk reduction

Islamabad: Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority Lt-General Omer Mahmood Hayat has been unanimously elected the Chair of the Fifth Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) committee on Disaster Risk Reduction in Bangkok.

The honour is the recognition of the NDMA's leading role in the field of disaster management and its contribution in DRR activities at international arena, particularly within the Asia Pacific region.

The nomination was proposed by the delegate of the Russian Federation, which was seconded and endorsed by the delegate of Republic of Korea, while the house elected him as its chair, unanimously.

The NDMA chairman participated there along with a team of NDMA and met UN Under Secretary General and Executive Secretary of UNESCAP Shamshad Akhtar. Both discussed matters for future cooperation in the field of the disaster risk reduction.

They also agreed to the organisation of an international conference on disaster management in Pakistan and further enhance cooperation in areas of DRR and gender mainstreaming, protecting child and vulnerable segments of society from negative impacts and hazards of disasters.

The NDMA also organised a stall in the exhibition at the United Nations Conference Center, Bangkok, to showcase its journey through disasters and focusing on DRR through pictorial representation. It also exhibited knowledge tools developed by the NDMA including Risk Atlases for the most vulnerable districts in Pakistan.

Earlier, Member (DRR) NDMA, Idrees Mahsud delivered a keynote address at the opening session of the UNESCAP DRR Committee Session. The NDMA Pakistan is also participating at expert level in the Expert Group Meetings on Early Warning Mechanisms for River basin floods, flash floods and landslides. NDMA also attended Expert Group Meeting on Risk Knowledge and Risk Assessments and showcased its tools developed for carrying out Multi Hazard Risk and Vulnerability Assessments.

The UNESCAP launched ‘Asia-Pacific Disaster Report 2017’ during the inaugural ceremony of the fifth session of UNESCAP committee on DRR. According to the report Pakistan is likely to incur 3 times more losses due to disasters up to 2030. Such futuristic estimation is an eye opener and warrants urgent attention and prioritisation of DRR and preparedness measures at national, provincial and local levels.

The ESCAP is the regional arm of the United Nations Secretariat for the Asian and Pacific region serving as the regional hub promoting cooperation among member States to achieve inclusive and sustainable economic and social development.