406 posts to be filled in 68 schools of district

Rawalpindi: As many as 406 posts of teaching and non-teaching staff would be filled in 68 schools of the district that would be upgraded in line with the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Department Punjab, 406 posts have been sanctioned for the teaching and non-teaching staff in 68 government schools and recruitment in this respect would be carried out according to the rules and procedures. Every school will have 6 posts of grade 19; 3 of grade 18; 40 of grade 17; 41 of grade 16; 120 of grade 14; one of grade 9; 42 of grade 7 and 108 of grade 1.

The notification that has been issued with the signature of Secretary School Education Department Dr. Allah Bakhsh Malik showed that thirty schools would be upgraded from primary to elementary level and these would have 180 staff members in teaching and non-teaching categories.

The district government had sent a summary to the Finance Department Punjab some three years ago to upgrade these schools and after so many meetings and evaluation the provincial authorities have approved it to raise the standard of education in the Rawalpindi district.