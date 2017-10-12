World Mental Health Day celebrated at IIU

Islamabad :Each year, October 10th is celebrated as World Mental Health Day to increase public awareness about mental health issues. According to World Federation of Mental Health, this year’s theme is mental health in the workplace.

In this connection, one-day International symposium was organized by the Department of Psychology in collaboration with Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD), International Islamic University (IIU) at Allama Iqbal Auditorium in Faisal Mosque campus, to raise awareness of mental health issues and to fight stigma associated with mental illness.

The IRD commemorated this occasion as Islam and mental health in the larger context of Islam and peace-building. The program aimed to provide an opportunity for researchers and scholars to share their insights on the importance of mental health.

The symposium was graced by the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia, Nawaf Ahmad Al Malki, Ambassador United Arab Emirates, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al- Za’abi, President IIU, Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, Executive Director HEC, IIU officials, media personnel and large number of dignitaries and scholars from different walks of life. Both the ambassadors exchanged their experiences and agreed to establish bilateral ventures.

Dr. Badri of Egypt, Prof. Thomas of USA and Dr. Brad Bushman also discussed mental health issues on skype. President IIU, Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh assured to provide his support for the well-being of University staff, students and the local community. He addressed the prevalent issues and challenges such as terrorism and violence across the globe. Saleem Safi, a renowned journalist opined that terrorism and violence are the top most challenges faced by Pakistanis.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Muhammad Tahir Khalily a renowned psychologist and Director Academics, IIU highlighted the achievements of the Department of Psychology, IIU. With a positive note he said that the Psychology department would keep on delivering their best services to the society through research and practice.