‘Selected Poems’ launched at PAL

Islamabad :A true poetry connects people’s hearts these views were expressed Volodymyr Lakomov, ambassador, Embassy of Ukraine as a chief guest in a book launching ceremony titled ‘Selected Poems’ by Irshad Ullah Khan translated by Vasyal Ivashko into Ukrainian language, arranged by Ukraine Embassy in collaboration with Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), says a press release. Dr. Muhammad Qasim Bughio, chairman, PAL, present their welcome address and introduction of the event.

Vasyl Ivashko, Counsellor, Embassy of Ukraine, Translator of book, Irshad Ullah Khan expressed their views. English Mushaira presided over by Dr. Ehsan Akbar. The Proceedings of this ceremony were conducted by KoKo D. Volodymyr Lakomov, ambassador, Embassy of Ukraine said that this book was published in a special year for the bilateral relations between Ukraine and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan- a year when we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries.

He further said that diplomacy, politics and trade unite peoples and states with long-lasting relation and pragmatic ties. At the same time, a true poetry connects people’s hearts. And the more truthful is a poetry, the easier it finds ways to human hearts, no matter how distance they are in time and space. He said that therefore an intensive political and diplomatic dialogue between the two countries, close trade and economic relations and people-to-people contacts should be based on a sound spiritual basis-ancient cultural traditions of Ukraine and Pakistan.

Dr. Muhammad Qasim Bughio said that PAL has its head office at Islamabad and five regional offices at Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and Multan which are working for the promotion of literature and literary activities. Holding of literary conferences, seminars, book launchings and receptions for visiting writers’ delegations (inside and outside the country) is also a regular feature of these offices. You would appreciate that being chairman of this Academy, I am confident to say that PAL is putting efforts at its best to highlighting, promoting and showcasing the Pakistani literature and related activities across the world which is indeed a mammoth task.

He said that PAL also looks forward to establish liaison with leading literary international organizations for the exchange of literature and intellects, promotion and development of the language, literature and literary activities and projection of soft image and brighter side of the country worldwide.