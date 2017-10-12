Afghan Red Crescent seeks PRCS help for treatment of 600 children

Islamabad :The Afghan Red Crescent Society has made an appeal to the Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) for help in the treatment of over 600 children suffering from different serious diseases.

The appeal was made by an Afghan delegation led by the ARCS President Dr. Mirwaiz Akram and Director General Dr. Nilab Mubariz during a meeting with Federal Minister for Safron Abdul Qadir Baloch at his office here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman of PRC Dr Saeed Elahi said both the Societies were cooperating with each other for the welfare and education of Afghan refugees in Pakistan while working within their domains.

The minister told the Afghan delegation that the government was imparting technical education to Afghan students under a three-month programme. He said, Afghan students desiring to study further in Pakistan were not only enrolled with the higher education institutions without any hindrance, but also given stipends to concentrate fully on their studies without having to worry about finances.

Thanking the minister, Mirwaiz Akram said the Afghan people were deeply indebted to the government and people of Pakistan for their services and sacrifices for them. He said the Afghan people considered Pakistan as their second home.

Dr Akram said the wide and extensive sphere of the PRC’s humanitarian services, especially its ambulance service, had deeply inspired them. He said over 600 Afghan children were suffering from different serious diseases and wished their treatment through the good offices of the PRC. He also expressed desire for cooperation with PRCS in different fields.

Dr. Nilab Mubariz said the PRCS School Safety Programme was a wonderful initiative and they had made up their mind to introduce it in Afghanistan as well with the cooperation of PRC.

Dr. Saeed said, PRCS was going to set up a latest hospital in Kabul that will contribute towards reducing the Afghan patients’ influx in Pakistani hospitals.