Dr. Sania to head WHO commission on NCDs

Islamabad :Dr Sania Nishtar, a prominent global advocate for action against Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) has been appointed chair of the independent high-level Commission on NCDs, which was formed Tuesday by Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The announcement came at the 64th Session of WHO’s Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean, which concludes after four days here today (Thursday). The Commission’s aim is to identify innovative ways to curb the world’s biggest causes of death and extend life expectancy for millions of people.

“We urgently need new approaches and action on a dramatically different scale if we are to stop people dying unnecessarily from Non-Communicable Diseases,” said Dr. Tedros. “I am committed to engaging the very best people in the world to address our health challenges,” he added. “So, I am especially pleased that Dr. Nishtar has agreed to lead this Commission. I know she will bring impressive knowledge, credibility, and commitment to this effort.”

The Commission will support ongoing political efforts to accelerate action on cardiovascular disease, cancers, diabetes and respiratory disease, as well as reducing suffering from mental health issues and the impacts of violence and injuries. Dr. Sania has been a former Federal Minister of the government of Pakistan and is a civil society leader who has also previously served as co-chair of the WHO Commission on Ending Childhood Obesity.

NCDs kill approximately 40 million people globally each year, accounting for 70% of all deaths. About 15 million of those deaths are in people between the ages of 30 and 69. Low- and middle-income countries are particularly affected by NCDs with more than 80% of all deaths from NCDs occurring in these countries. Violence and injuries take an overwhelming toll on young people, particularly boys.

In 2015, world leaders committed to reduce premature deaths from NCDs by one-third by 2030 as part of the Sustainable Development Goals. Recent WHO reports indicate that the world will struggle to meet that target.

Later this month ministers and other health leaders from around the world will review progress in Montevideo, Uruguay, at the WHO Global Conference on NCDs, co-hosted by WHO and the President of Uruguay. Governments and other stakeholders will meet again at the third United Nations High-level meeting on NCDs in 2018.