‘Pakistan committed to achieving SDGs’

Islamabad :Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Pakistan was fully committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) including health under its national health vision.

He was talking to World Health Organisation Director General Dr Tedrose Adhanom who called on him here on Tuesday. The prime minister said Pakistan looks forward for working closely with the WHO in fighting disease and ensuring equitable provision of health services.

He said Pakistan remained committed to the goal of polio eradication and made significant achievement, which were acknowledged internationally. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the health reforms initiatives during the last four years under the National Health Programme had enabled access of free of cost health facilities to the poor. He said the country had also witnessed improvement in immunization coverage of children.