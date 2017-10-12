Research Gala held

Rawalpindi :The Scientific Society of Islamic International Medical College (IIMC), an affiliated medical college of Riphah International University became the pioneer in organising the First Inter Collegiate Research Gala (undergraduate medical research poster presentation competition) at Al-Mizan Campus, Rawalpindi. Twelve medical colleges from twin cities (Rawalpindi & Islamabad) and allied institutions of Riphah International University i.e. Riphah College of Rehabilitation Sciences and Riphah Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences participated in the event.

A large number of faculty members and students participated in the event. Lt. Gen. (r) Azhar Rashid, HI(M), principal, IIMC, was the chief guest on the occasion. The posters were evaluated by an elite panel of judges which included Dr. Raheela Yasmin (Prof. of Medical Education, Director MHPE Programme and Associate Director, RARE (ORIC), RIU), Dr .Samreen Misbah (Associate Professor, Community Medicine, Army Medical College) and Prof. Dr. Ayaz Bhatti (Head of Department, Community Medicine, IIMC. The judges appreciated the quality of the research projects presented in the form of posters by the participants.

First prize was awarded to participants from Rawalpindi Medical University, while 2nd position goes to students from IIMC, and 3rd prize was secured by participants from Rawalpindi Medical University. Special acknowledgment prize was given to two students from Riphah Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Riphah International University.

Chief guest Lt. Gen (r) Azhar Rashid HI(M), principal IIMC awarded the certificates to the participants and shields and cash prizes to the winners. Speaking on the occasion he appreciated the efforts of the students for organizing the competition and also congratulates the winning students.