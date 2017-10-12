Minister advocates conceptual learning

Islamabad :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Muhammad Balighur Rehman has declared children and youth the valuable assets of the country and called for their conceptual learning.

He was addressing the concluding session of Training Workshop-I on Educational Assessment in auditorium of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education on Wednesday. He said that education system must ensure the conceptual learning of students.

Balighur Rehman said that the government is taking steps for bringing improvement in our education system and training of the teachers. He said the federal government has revised curriculum for Pre-I to Class V for the schools in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and the new textbooks for Pre-I to Class V will be available next year. He said that working is also underway for revising the curriculum for Class-6 to 12.

He said that the present government has taken steps for the promotion of education and raised funding for education sector. The minister said that the steps are also being taken for making schools in Islamabad as model schools.

He said that the provinces are also focusing on the better standard of education, adding that quality greatly matters in education. We have to equip our children with knowledge. Balighur Rehman said that though the education is devolved subject now, but the federal government wants to take the provinces alongside for bringing improvement in education sector.