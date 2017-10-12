Saira pledges access to affordable health services

Islamabad :Pakistan recognises access to quality healthcare services as an inherent right of every Pakistani. We have laid down health as a priority agenda. It is only through provision of quality and affordable health services that the nation can achieve its full potential and gains on the economic and social fronts.

Minister for Health Saira Afzal made this observation while speaking on ‘Good practices on Social Health Protection’ during a side meeting held Tuesday as part of the 64th Session of the World Health Organization’s Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean. The claim regarding the government’s commitment to provide quality healthcare services to its citizens came at an awkward time when the medical, paramedical, and non-medical staff of the largest public sector hospital of the federal capital—the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS)—have withdrawn medical services to pressurise the government to accede to its four-year long commitment to separate PIMS from the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU).

Saira said, “Pakistan has envisioned that unless we reach out to the poorest of the poor with a comprehensive package of curative health services that is available in both public and private sectors free of charge, we will not be able to achieve the goal of providing Universal Health Coverage to this highly vulnerable segment of the society.”

Saira termed the Prime Minister’s National Health Programme as a social health protection initiative designed to provide a path to reach Universal Health Coverage. “In its first phase, we are providing free health insurance to families living below poverty line. Upon completion, the Programme will focus on around 100 million people who will get free treatment for different ailments from the best public or private health facility,” she stated.

Saira said, her ministry is piloting multiple innovations in the Programme through which its beneficiaries will be provided with services for high-burden diseases. “Through these pilot programmes, we are not only developing linkages with already existing primary healthcare services but also bringing in Out Patient Services in the Programme,” she added.

She told the participants that healthcare services are currently being provided to more than 1.6 million families and that the government hopes to reach the target of 3 million families

during the current financial year. “Let’s work together and move to a level where no individual or family is drawn into poverty due to catastrophic health expenditure or inability to access quality healthcare services due to financial insecurities,” Saira concluded.