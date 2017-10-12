Thu October 12, 2017
Islamabad

October 12, 2017

Naveed Kamran becomes secretary health

Islamabad :Naveed Kamran Baloch, a BS 21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Services, presently posted as chairman of State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan under Commerce Division, has been promoted to BS 22 as Secretary, Ministry of Health, with immediate effect, a notification issued here on Tuesday states. Naveed will replace Muhammad Ayub Sheikh who has been transferred from the Ministry of Health, with directions to report to the Establishment Division with immediate effect.

