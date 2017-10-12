‘$40b needed to deal with climate change issues’

Islamabad: We need $40 billion to effectively deal with climate change issues, including floods, droughts, sea intrusion and glacier lake outbursts floods.

This was stated by Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Mushahidullah Khan during a meeting with Director General of Global Green Growth Institute Frank Rijsberman, who called on him in his office here on Tuesday.

The GGGI is a treaty-based international, inter-governmental organisation dedicated to supporting and promoting strong, inclusive and sustainable economic growth in developing countries and emerging economies.

Established in 2012 at the Rio+20 United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development, it is accelerating the transition towards a new model of economic growth – green growth – founded on principles of social inclusivity and environmental sustainability.

In contrast to conventional development models that rely on the unsustainable depletion and destruction of natural resources, green growth is a coordinated advancement of economic growth, environmental sustainability, poverty reduction and social inclusion driven by the sustainable development and use of global resources.

The minister told the visitor that Pakistan had only 0.08 per cent contribution to carbon emission but was much affected by climate change. He said the case of Pakistan should be projected at all international forums and supported through the green projects for mitigation and adaptation.

The minister said 30 per cent of Pakistani transport was on compressed natural gas but many industrial units had been converted to liquefied natural gas. He said Pakistan was committed to the resolution of climate change issues. "We are facing much of the brunt of climate change every year. We will highlight these issues at the Global Green Growth Conference to be held in Ethiopia next week," he said. He also called for giving Pakistan priority during the execution of all projects being initiated by the Global Green Growth Institute.

Frank Rijsberman, director general of the Global Green Growth Institute, said his organisation acknowledged that Pakistan's contribution to global carbon emission was very less.