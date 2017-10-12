President, PM help sought to restore normalcy at QAU

Islamabad :While denouncing the prolonged forced suspension of academic and administrative activities on campus by a group of students, the Quaid-i-Azam University’s Academic Staff Association (ASA) has urged the president, prime minister and interior minister to step in and restore normalcy at the country’s premier varsity.

ASA secretary Dr Jamil Aslam told ‘The News’ on Wednesday that it was ironic that the QAU had been virtually held hostage by a group of students for the last seven days; faculty members had been confined to their homes, departments were forcibly closed; research students and academic staff members were humiliated, and the ICT administration was either unwilling or unable to take action to restore order on the campus.

He said the ASA had decided to reconvene a meeting of the general body of the entire faculty today (Oct 12) to discuss the unacceptable situation prevailing on campus and decide future course of action.

Dr Jamil said the QAU faculty categorically owned all the decisions taken by the disciplinary committee about the expulsion and rustication of and imposition of fine on some students over the recent armed violence on campus.

“The thuggish behaviour exhibited by a small fraction of the QAU students is not activism. It is instead criminal conduct and therefore, it should be dealt with strictly,” he said. The ASA secretary also said the faculty was dismayed with the quality of governance at the QAU and had taken the matter up with higher authorities for intervention.

“We have been advising for many years that the QAU needs a proper structure of student government and a halt to fees increases and enrolment in view of the infrastructural constraints that it faces. We know if the expelled or rusticated students are restored to the QAU, it will be the end to discipline on campus prompting unruly students and the likeminded people to harass and intimidate faculty to compromise academic standards,” he said.

Dr Jamil said such students had already threatened the QAU security men with violence, destroyed CCTV cameras, roughed up research students, sabotaged electric supply to labs and offices, confined faculty members to their homes, obstructed movement of vehicles and staff, and threatened the QAU academic staff in their offices and labs with an aim of forcing them to suspend research activities.

“The university has an absolute right to safeguard its estate and control the right of admission. The campus is not a public park where anyone can enter without proper identification and unlawfully conduct their activities,” he said. The ASA secretary said the protesting students must realise that the faculty would never allow any compromise on the issue of the restoration of expelled students and that the longer the disruption continued on campus, the prospective severity of disciplinary response would increase.

“We, the ASA, calls on the president, prime minister and interior minister to immediately take notice of the situation and intervene to restore normalcy at the country’s only university, which is among the world’s top 500 universities,” he said.