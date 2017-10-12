Workshop held at UET

LAHORE :Third International Workshop on Pattern Recognition Applications was organised by Al-Khawarazmi Institute of Computer Science (KICS) at University of Engineering and Technology Lahore on Wednesday

DAAD (The German Academic Exchange Service) from Germany sponsored this international conference. Professors from the universities of Europe (Germany and Switzerland) and Pakistan attended the workshop. Students from UET and other universities too became the part of this mega event.

UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid was the chief guest. He in his address said the conferences of these kinds play a vital role in spreading awareness among the learners and the students. He appreciated the efforts made by KICS to conduct this international conference at UET. Prof Fazal Khalid urged the organisers to continue conducting the events like this in future.

Dr Waqar Mahmood, Director KICS, delivered a welcome note and revealed about the conference and its purpose in general. Keynote speech was delivered by Dr Karsten Berns (Head of Robotics Research Lab) from department of computer science university of Kaiserslautern, Germany.

Dr Sheikh Faisal Rashid, Assistant Professor UET, gave an introductory note. The conference witnessed a number of valuable and informatively rich presentations from the professors on the topics such as recognition of people and objects around commercial vehicles, deep learning and its applications, multi-modal photo-graphics retrieval, medical and health informatics, text-to-speech for Urdu: understanding intonation and to name a few. Vice Chancellor UET distributed shields to the guests and certificates among the participants of the conference.