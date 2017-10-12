NAB arrests LDA official in corruption case

LAHORE :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday claimed to have arrested an Lahore Development Authority (LDA) official on charges of corruption in commercialisation of LDA properties.

According to a NAB spokesman, the accused was identified as Usman Farooq. His arrest warrants were issued by NAB Director General Lahore Shahzad Saleem. The spokesman said the LDA had forwarded the graft case to NAB for probe into financial embezzlement in the wake of commercialisation fees amounting to Rs 160 million.

Furthermore, he said, NAB had initiated an inquiry in April 2017 against the allegations of corruption and corrupt practices in Lahore Development Authority.

Later, NAB arrested two accused Usman Latif and Muhammad Mairaj in July 2017 whereas Deputy Director Ghulam Asghar, Deputy Director Muhammad Saleem, one Assistant Director, Syed Waqar, and another Lahore Development Authority official, Nabeel Ahmed, were arrested after obtaining concrete evidence against them.

All these accused are on Judicial Remand with NAB for further investigations. NAB has acquired physical remand of accused Usman Farooq till October 24, the spokesman added.

OPC: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab has reclaimed a house, worth Rs 20 million, belonged to an expatriate.

OPC Punjab Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said that Muhammad Alam settled in Germany filed a complaint that his brother has forcefully occupied his house in Sialkot. The complaint was forwarded to Distract Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Sialkot for further proceedings.

The district office made efforts and reclaimed the house. Afzaal Bhatti said with the assistance of district administration, Police and DOPCs, issues of Overseas Pakistanis are being resolved immediately.