Woman kills husband over property

LAHORE :A man was killed allegedly by his wife with the abetment of her brothers over a domestic dispute in Shalimar police limits on Wednesday. Police have shifted the body to morgue for autopsy and started investigations.

The victim identified as Adnan was a resident of Shalimar. Police said the victim had contracted two marriages. He had some disputes over property with his second wife Sana. On the day of incident, Sana called her husband at her parents’ home, tortured him with the help of her brothers and later pushed him down from the rooftop. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Police has taken Sana into custody and registered a case against accused killers.

Awareness: City Traffic Police continued door-to-door awareness campaign on Wednesday terming it a big success.

CTP has been imparting training to children through placards and drawings about traffic laws. Police have also devised separate curriculum for the students of primary, inter and university. performance reviewed: Additional IG Patrolling Amjad Javed Saleemi chaired a meeting on monthly performance review of September 2017 at CPO Lahore.

SP Gujranwala, Inspector Gujranwala and Sialkot and DSP Rawalpindi were called explanations on poor performances. During meeting Additional IG said new Bio-metric machines would be installed to arrest proclaimed offenders. These machines would have direct access to Nadra and CRO. He advised all officers to remove permanent encroachments in 15 days and got help from relevant departments. He instructed all officers to visit the dangerous posts of D.G.Khan, Rajanpur, Sargodha and Rahim Yar Khan.

DIG Patrolling Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, SSP Headquarters Imran Kishwar, SSP Lahore Babar Bakaht Qureshi, SP Multan Humma Naseeb, SP Faisalabad Umm-e-Salma, SP Sargodha Hassan Jamil and SP Gujranwala Masood Raza attended in meeting.

welfare project: Inspector General of Police Punjab has said that the welfare of Punjab police is his first priority and projects pertaining to police welfare running in all the districts should be completed as soon as possible.

He inspected the residential flats, elite offices and barracks being constructed on Bedian Road on Wednesday.

DIG Development informed IG that the project would accommodate the employees of Punjab Constabulary. He said the aforesaid projects would be completed during the current year.