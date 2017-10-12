PIA flight makes ‘emergency landing’

LAHORE :A Riyadh-bound PIA flight Wednesday made an ‘emergency landing’ at Allama Iqbal International Airport after smoke was detected by the plane’s computer systems.

Over 300 passengers on board, Flight PK-755 was en-route to Riyadh from Sialkot at 6am when it made an ‘emergency landing’ at Lahore airport after smoke was detected in the cargo compartment of the Airbus A-320 jet. All the passengers onboard were safely evacuated after the landing and no injury was reported. Reportedly, PIA spokesman Mashood Tajwar rejected all the reports that the plane made an emergency landing or that it had caught fire mid-air. He said the pilot had decided to make a ‘technical landing’ after receiving a smoke warning signal soon after took-off. "Keeping in mind the safety precautions, the pilot landed the aircraft in Lahore," he said, adding the plane had landed normally. The PIA spokesman said the pilot had made the landing as a precautionary measure.