MDCAT data security enhanced

LAHORE :University of Health Sciences (UHS) has taken a number of steps to enhance data security in the aftermath of MDCAT paper leak.

According to a press release issued here, Security Advisory Committee constituted for this purpose met for the first time at UHS on Wednesday with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Faisal Masud in the chair.

The members included Prof Dr Eice Muhammad, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Punjab Additional Director Farid Shah, Deputy Director Jamil Meo and Deputy Director Sarfraz Ch, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Joint Director Badar Munir and representative of Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA).

Moreover, special advisers to VC UHS on MDCAT, Professor of Surgery from Service Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Lahore Dr Waris Farooqa and Professor of Gynaecology from Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) Dr Zohra Khanum were present.

It was decided in the meeting that all the work related to the MDCAT question paper preparation will be done on special standalone computer with no provision of internal or external data sharing. The task will be completed under low resolution CCTV cameras.

Besides, latest, high resolution CCTV cameras have been installed in and around the sealed area. UHS VC will himself monitor these cameras. The members also agreed that to ensure data security, the representatives of PITB and PFSA will remain present in the University round the clock till the test is conducted. It was also decided to get the security clearance from agencies of all the staff of the university who is associated with the task of conducting MDCAT. The agencies will also collect complete information about the assets of the staff members involved in secrecy work.

The new security system will also monitor the information shared, communicated through calls, text messages, WhatsApp and any other activity that is done through gadgets including laptops, cellphones and any other means of communication.

The facilities including WiFi, data sharing and other communication activities will remain disabled through newly installed jammers till the test is held on October 29. At the end, the committee members visited the part of the university where the work is under progress with regards to the conduct of the MDCAT and expressed their satisfaction on the security steps taken by UHS VC so far.

Cell phone banned: Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has banned entry and use of mobile phones in operation theatres to prevent hindrance in working of the operation theatres.

According to a notification issued here on Wednesday, the department directed all the chief executive officers of the District Health Authorities and medical superintendents of district and tehsil headquarters hospitals in Punjab to ensure the compliance the ban in letter and spirit and any violation would be dealt with under PEEDA Act 2006 and other legal provisions.