Thu October 12, 2017
Lahore

October 12, 2017

Call to restore normalcy at QAU

Islamabad :While denouncing the prolonged forced suspension of academic and administrative activities on campus by a group of students, the Quaid-i-Azam University’s Academic Staff Association (ASA) has urged the president, prime minister and interior minister to step in and restore normalcy at the country’s premier varsity.

ASA secretary Dr Jamil Aslam told ‘The News’ on Wednesday that it was ironic that the QAU had been virtually held hostage by a group of students for the last seven days; faculty members had been confined to their homes, departments were forcibly closed; research students and academic staff members were humiliated, and the ICT administration was either unwilling or unable to take action to restore order on the campus.

He said the ASA had decided to reconvene a meeting of the general body of the entire faculty today (Oct 12) to discuss the unacceptable situation prevailing on campus and decide future course of action.

