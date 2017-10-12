PTDC delegation leaves for South Korea

Islamabad :A 3-member Pakistan delegation led by Managing Director Pakistan Tourism, Ch. Abdul Ghafoor Khan, Manager (Publicity & Promotion) Mukhtar Ali and Deputy Secretary Economic Affairs Division, Qalab-e-Abbas left for South Korea on Wednesday.

The delegation will participate in 2017 High Level Policy Forum and Knowledge Sharing Seminar at Seoul on invitation of Ministry of Culture and Tourism South Korea, where papers and presentations will be made on cultural heritage and tourism resources.

Every participating country requires to submit an action plan for tourism development on specific product or destination to the forum. With Pakistan’s perspective, a comprehensive action plan on tourism development and promotion along the Indus River from Skardu to Arabian Sea has been prepared, which will be presented in the forum by the Managing Director PTDC.

During his stay in Korea from October 13 to 20, Managing Director Ch. Abdul Ghafoor will also meet Korean Minister for Culture and Tourism Do Jong Whan and President of Korean Tourism Organization Jung Chang-soo to discuss mutual cooperation in tourism sector between the two countries to increase tourist flow as well as encouraging Buddhist tourists to visit their sacred places in Pakistan. Efforts will also be made to ply direct flights between Pakistan and Korea. Korea is one of top developed countries, which has made significant progress in latest technology.