Thu October 12, 2017
Lahore

October 12, 2017

PU launches online admission

LAHORE :Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir has inaugurated online admission system and digital white board at University College of Pharmacy on Wednesday.

Dean Faculty of Pharmacy Prof Dr Khalid Hussain, Principal College of Pharmacy Prof Dr Nadeem Irfan Bukhari, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir said PU was adopting online admission system and from the next year, applications for admissions in all disciplines of PU would be received online.  He said PU was moving towards modern academic system and various reforms have been introduced in this regard.

Prof Dr Nadeem Irfan Bukhari said the college had also taken a new initiative of “kDrive”. With this initiative, a series of seminars, workshops, webinars and events would be arranged to strengthen the knowledge of students and graduates, curricula and beyond.

