Disease surveillance, response system

LAHORE :Primary and Secondary Health Department Punjab will prepare a state-of-the-art Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response System (IDRS) to monitor all communicable diseases and to combat any epidemic.

In this context, the health department would welcome support of Department for International Development (DFID) UK. Primary and Secondary Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan said this while talking to a delegation of DFID at his office at Bird Wood Road.

The delegation comprising DFID Pakistan Deputy Head Dr Ruth Lawsow and Dr Anne Wilson, Public Health England Dr Memona, whereas Punjab Public Health Agency Chief Executive Officer Dr Shabnam Sarfraz, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Asim Altaf, Provincial Director IRMNCH Dr Mukhtar Hussain Syed, Additional Secretary Development Ms Fatima Shah and DS Technical Dr Yadullah were also present in the meeting. Ali Jan Khan said the department would welcome the technical cooperation of DFID and PHE for setting up the surveillance system. He said it must not be limited to only reporting generating system.

It must be a true integrated disease surveillance system in which all hospitals under health departments, all pathological labs, and private practitioners must share data to the system in real time.

Ali Jan Khan said PPHA is already seeking help from Turkish Ministry of Health and recently their team visited Turkey for IDSR.