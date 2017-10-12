‘Metro train to transform life of people’

LAHORE :Metro train will be on track very soon to benefit hundreds of thousands of commuters daily. Adviser to CM and chairman of steering committee for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project (LOMTP) Khawaja Ahmad Haassan said this while chairing a weekly progress review meeting on Wednesday. “We are optimistic that this pro-people project will transform life of ordinary citizens,” he said.

He said the rolling stock for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train has been manufactured as per international standards for providing economical, safe, honorable, swift and comfortable mode of commuting to low income people.

The meeting was informed that overall 76 per cent civil work on the project has so far been completed. Construction of track along most of the 13.7-km long package one, from Dera Gujjran to Chouburji, has been completed and only those spots have been left behind where construction has been restrained as a result of court order.

Precast structure, including transoms and U-tub girders, required for construction of track at these locations have already been fabricated, the meeting was told. The meeting was told that building of bridge on Ring Road, near Quaid-e-Azam Interchange has been completed for construction of track for the train at this place.

Similarly, 85 per cent work for construction of another bridge on railway lines near Parachute Colony has also been executed for passing over of metro train. For supplying electricity for the operation of the train, construction of a sub-station near Shah Noor Studio on Multan Road will be completed by the October 15 while work on the other station near University of Engineering and Technology on GT Road was in full swing.

The meeting was informed that 76 per cent of the civil work on Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project has so far been completed. Progress on package-I from Dera Gujjaran, GT Road to Chouburji was 86.8 per cent, on package-II from Chouburji to Ali Town was 56.5 per cent, on Depot near Dera Gujran was 80.3 per cent while on Stabling Yard near Ali Town it was 77.6 per cent.

The meeting was informed that deadline for completing civil work on three out of the four packages of the project has been set for the month of November while deadline for package II has been set for the month of December.

Khawaja Ahmad Haassan directed for taking the project as a challenge by executing work on fast track and setting short timelines for accomplishing various tasks. He directed the civil and E&M contractors for increasing labour force for this purpose for completing the project as per the deadline.