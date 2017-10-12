Thu October 12, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

October 12, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Hot, dry forecast

Hot, dry forecast

LAHORE :Dry weather with scattered rain was observed in the city on Wednesday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

MET said continental air is prevailing over most part of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Malakand division & Gilgit-Baltistan.

The rainfall was observed at Township, Wapda Town and Johar Town areas. Wednesday’s highest temperature 43°C was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad and 33°C in Lahore, minimum temperature was 22.5°C and humidity level was 45 percent.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement