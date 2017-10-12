Hot, dry forecast

LAHORE :Dry weather with scattered rain was observed in the city on Wednesday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

MET said continental air is prevailing over most part of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Malakand division & Gilgit-Baltistan.

The rainfall was observed at Township, Wapda Town and Johar Town areas. Wednesday’s highest temperature 43°C was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad and 33°C in Lahore, minimum temperature was 22.5°C and humidity level was 45 percent.