Son of bank scam accused jailed, fined for fraud

LAHORE :An accountability court judge, Khaqan Babar, Wednesday awarded two and half years jail to Haris Afzal over charges of illegally selling properties worth Rs 540 million already surrendered by his father Sheikh Afzal, a prime accused in Bank of Punjab Rs9 billion scam.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 540 million on the convict. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Haris Afzal on allegations of fraud, forgery and illegal sale of property situated in Dubai already surrendered to NAB by in his father Sheikh Afzal’s case of Bank of Punjab Rs 9 billion fraud.

The NAB had seized vehicles and properties situated in Dubai’s affluent Emirates Hill neighborhood along with other assets belonging to accused Sheikh Afzal and others after they failed to return a loan obtained from the Bank of Punjab.

However, convict Haris Afzal sold out illegally properties seized by NAB on peanut rates. After which a reference was filed against him and NAB had arrested him in 2016. On Wednesday, a NAB prosecutor appeared before the court and informed that Haris Afzal has submitted willingness to return the amount of properties sold out by him.

After which, the court concluded the trial and awarded him two and half years jail term along with compensation of Rs 540 millions. As for as BoP scam is concerned, on September 27, 2007, NAB Punjab had filed a reference against 12 accused including six officials of Bank of Punjab (BoP) and six others accused of Rs 9 billion fraud. The investigation showed that accused Shaikh Afzal, the director of the Haris Steel, with co-accused Muhammad Munir, Ali Ijaz, Abid Raza and Irfan Ali, in connivance with BoP ex-president Hamesh Khan, Haroon Aziz, Azizul Hameed, Muhammad Shoaib Qureshi, ex-general managers BoP Muhammad Adil Khan, Muhammad Nauman Arif and Muhammad Ziaul Haq, allegedly opened 23 fictitious accounts by their fake and forged national identity cards and obtained loans of approximately Rs 9 billion from 2005 to 2007. The accused with the help of fake documentation, bogus collaterals, fictitious guarantees and mortgage deals executed the fraud.