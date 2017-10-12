Visually-impaired persons stage protest

Lahore :Visually-impaired persons staged a protest demonstration for permanent employment and blocked the road on Wednesday.

Dozens of visually-impaired persons staged the protest demonstration at Kalma Chowk, Main Ferozepur Road and blocked the track of Lahore Metro Bus. They chanted slogans against the Punjab government and demanded implementation of the quota system in government recruitment.

They lay on the metro bus track which caused severe traffic jam on Ferozepur Road, Garden Town, Gulberg Main Boulevard and other adjoining areas.

Karamat Malik, a visually-challenged person, said they had been struggling for permanent employment for many years. “Government officials always made false promises with them," he added. According to him, the government had promised to offer visually-impaired persons permanent employment but most of them were still working on daily wages and ad hoc basis. Karamat Malik said that the families of the visually-challenged persons were living in a miserable condition. He said that the government had promised one per cent quota in a public sector requirement but still hundreds of visually-impaired person were unemployed. The visually-challenged men who were given jobs are also struggling to draw their salaries which have been held for the past four months, he added.