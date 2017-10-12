Surgical, medical ICU to be set up at Ganga Ram Hospital

LAHORE Fatima Jinnah Medical University syndicate meeting was held on Wednesday with Punjab Minister Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique in the chair.

According to a handout, the meeting discussed different matters including recruitment on different vacant vacancies in the university, constitution of IT department, regularisation of contract employees and time-scale promotion of Grade IV employees. The meeting gave approval in principle to upgrade neurosurgery, nephrology and urology departments and create new posts of professors, associate professors and other doctors. The minister directed that case be forwarded to the Finance Department for approval of the said vacancies.

The meeting approved establishment of surgical and medical ICU in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. The meeting disposed of other matters including outsourcing of security of university and the hospital, bulk purchase of medicines, administrative and financial matters pertaining to Govt Shahdara Teaching Hospital and Govt Mozang Hospital.

Addressing the meeting, Kh Salman Rafique said transparency and merit be ensured in all financial matters and procurement of medicines and added that purchases be made from prequalified firms. He directed that funds be utilised with utmost honesty.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amir Zaman Khan, Registrar Prof Shiran Khawar, Prof Manzoor, MS Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Sohail Rana, Dr Nosheen Hamid MPA, Prof Nishat Maqsood, Prof Abdul Hameed, Dr Shahid, Additional Secretary Health (Technical) Dr Salman Shahid, representatives of Finance and Law Departments, MS of Govt Shahdara Hospital and Govt Mozang Hospital along with other officers.