CITY PULSE ( Mushk )

A play titled “Mushk” featuring performances by Sania Saeed and Nimra Bucha will be held at the Arts Council of Pakistan.

Presented by Olomopolo media, the play opens at 8pm on Friday, Nov 3 and continues until Nov 5.

Call 03210-4709178 for tickets and more information.

2nd Sindh Literature Festival

A literary event titled the “2nd Sindh Literature Festival” promoting Sindh’s rich cultural art and literature will be held at the Beach Luxury Hotel.

The festival opens from Friday, Oct 27 and continues until Oct 29.

Visit www.slf.com.pk for more information.

Short Stories

Salman Toor’s solo show titled “Short Stories” opens at the Canvas Gallery on Tuesday, Oct 17 from 5pm to 8pm.

Toor’s figurative paintings are fantasies mixing autobiography with inspiration from literary fiction, such as the stories of Daniyal Mueenuddin and the short stories of Anton Chekhov. These paintings are a testament to Toor's incredible skill and the result of a complicated relationship with Western Art History

The show remains open daily until Thursday, Oct 26 from 11am to 8pm (excluding Sunday)

Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Gardenfinds One

Koel gallery is hosting a solo exhibition titled “Gardenfinds One” featuring works by Usman Saeed.

The show continues until Saturday, Oct 21 from 5pm to 8pm at the Koel gallery.

Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Re-imagining the imagined

Sanat Initiative is hosting a solo exhibition titled “Re-imagining the imagined” featuring works by Farazeh Syed.

Syed’ work comments on the historical representation of the female body in art as a visual/symbolic metaphor for sensuality, eroticism and ideal beauty as perceived by the male eye. ‘Woman’ has often been perceived and portrayed as a passive, de-individualized and aesthetic ‘object’ of pleasure for the male gaze.

Using paint and mixed media, Syed uses both semi-translucent and opaque layering in her work to create the illusion of depth and a rich visual and perceptual experience.

The show continues until Wednesday, Oct 18 from 5pm to 8pm at the Sanat Initiative gallery.

Call 0300-8208108 for more information.