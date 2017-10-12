Rs48.7 billion road projects reviewed

The Sindh government is constructing roads spanning 239 kilometres under the newly launched Rs26 billion uplift scheme, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Wednesday.

He was presiding over a meeting to review progress of the Works and Services Department’s road sector projects. The CM also discussed the Asian Development Bank’s Sindh Provincial Road Improvement Project (SPRIP) under which 328 km roads are being constructed.

The meeting was attended by planning and development (P&D) minister Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani, works and services minister Imdad Pitafi, P&D chairman Mohammad Waseem, principal secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, works secretary Aijaz Memon and relevant chief engineers.

Briefing the chief minister, works minister Imdad Pitafi said the highways department had launched 488 road schemes, including 396 ongoing and 92 new projects. “The construction of roads has almost been completed,” he added.

Talking about the new schemes, the secretary works told the chief minister that four road sector schemes had been taken up by the district government, 37 had been approved by the DDWP and 28 had been cleared or approved by the PDWP, while 21 schemes would be discussed in the PDWP during its next meeting.

About 41 schemes, the secretary said the projects in Sakrand Sarhari (Shaheed Benazirabad) and Ruk-Lakhi (Shikarpur) had been completed last month, while nine other schemes would be completed by the end of October and two others in the next two months.

P&D chairman Mohammad Waseem briefed the chief minister about the SPRIP schemes. He said the project’s cost was Rs22,750 million in which the ADB contributed 90.86 percent soft loan while the provincial government shared 9.14 percent funds. He said the project was approved in 2016 and now the works had been started.

The chief minister was told that under the project, construction work of 67-km Tando Mohammad Khann Badin road, 55-km Digri-Naukot road, 64-km Khyber-Sanghar via Tando Adam road, 63-km Sanghar-Mirpurkhas via Sindhri road, 36-km Sheranpur-Ratodero road, and 44-km Thul-Kandhkot road had been started.

The chief minister directed the P&D chairman to keep inspecting the roads to check quality and work speed.

The works secretary told the chief minister that over Rs4.8 billion funds had been allocated for maintenance and repair of roads, and the government had so far released Rs1.83 billion in this regard. “The released funds have been transferred to the chief engineers concerned to carry out repair works,” he added.

On this, the chief minister directed the works minister to personally ensure a proper utilisation of funds. “The roads we are constructing must be maintained by carrying out proper maintenance and repair work,” he directed.