CM okays summary for extending Rangers’ special powers

Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has approved a summary to grant an extension of the special policing powers of the Sindh Rangers in Karachi Division.

The provincial chief executive approved the proposal to extend for another 90 days the paramilitary force’s special policing powers derived from Section 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

Section 4 authorises the Rangers to conduct raids and detain, arrest and investigate suspects believed to be involved in heinous crimes and acts of terrorism so as to prevent terrorist activities in areas notified by the provincial government.

The last term of the special policing powers will end today. The paramilitary force, along with police and other law-enforcement agencies, has been conducting a targeted operation since September 5, 2013, to curb heinous crimes in the metropolis.

The crackdown is said to have significantly brought down the crime graph in the city, with target killings, kidnappings for ransom, extortion and land grabbing falling by up to 85 per cent.

The Rangers, which is a federal paramilitary force, have been stationed in the province in aid of the civil administration and the police under Article 147 of the constitution.