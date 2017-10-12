‘Inculcating intellectual curiosity in students a challenge for teachers’

The students face an increasingly globalised world, which places a heavy emphasis on a knowledge- based economy and multidisciplinary skills. The challenges for educational instructions in Pakistan are, therefore, are to inculcate a sense of intellectual curiosity and passion for learning that goes beyond the formal academic year within their students.

These views were expressed by Dr Shehzad Jeeva, director of the Aga Khan University Examination Board (AKUEB), as he introduced the varsity’s third annual principals’ conference on Wednesday.

Organised in collaboration with the Oxford University Press (OUP) at a hotel with the objective of promoting a lifelong learning system in Pakistan, the conference was attended by over 360 principals from across the country.

The event brought together a diverse group of school leaders on a single platform and showcased classroom research. In the conference, 31 abstracts were presented on various issues such as formative assessment in primary schools, case studies of educational institutions serving impoverished communities and the role of inquiry as a dynamic approach to teaching learning.

“The lifelong learning system not only equips students with valuable tools for personal development but also represents a holistic approach that affects educators, parents and entire communities,” Dr Jeeva said.

“It is not only the students that need to evolve into lifelong learners; this is a pertinent need for all of us and therefore requires system-level changes in education for teachers, parents, principals and communities to develop into enduring pupils.”

Short, inspiring, TED-style talks, titled “Educators as Change Agents”, were delivered by speakers like Kiran Foundation director Sabina Khatri and Karachi Institute of Technology and Entrepreneurship founder Afaque Riaz Ahmed.

The “Education for all -- Vision 203” panel saw leaders in Pakistani education like Baela Raza Jamil, Abbas Rashid and Irfan Muzaffar come together to discuss methods for inclusivity, quality education for all and lifelong learning in a local context.

The role of the private sector in driving education for all, the pros and cons of technology as a cost- effective means to expand access to quality education, and the role of language in education, particularly English as a medium of instruction, came under discussion.

Oxford University Press Pakistan managing director Ameena Saiyid presented the closing note. She said that the quantum and quality of education affected all aspects of human life -- employment possibilities, economic performance, quality of life, social relation, quality of thought, even the value of leisure. “It is central to the single most important sector of societal activity, on which so much else hinges,” she concluded.