Hacker among seven held

A hacker who would take over people’s social media accounts for blackmailing purposes was among seven people arrested by the Sindh Rangers on Wednesday.

As per a statement, a suspect identified as Nawaz was arrested in an operation conducted in the Shareefabad area. The accused was said to be involved in the nefarious practice of hacking people’s social media accounts and using their personal data for blackmail.

In separate raids, the Rangers arrested five suspects from the city’s Darakhshan, Preedy and Zaman Town areas. The statement identified the accused as Muhammad Shayan, Iftikhar Ali alias Iffi, Abdul Wahid, Muhammad Naeem and Mujeeb.

It was said that the five men were wanted for involvement in various crimes including extortion, robbery, drug dealing and street crime cases. In Baghdadi, a suspected drug dealer identified as Muhammad Hussain Badami was arrested by the paramilitary force.