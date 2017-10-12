ICAP announces results of AFC, Writing Skills Test

KARACHI: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) has announced the results of Assessment of Fundamental Competencies (AFC) Examination and Writing Skills Test (PCSC-1) Autumn 2017 held in September 2017. 621 candidates have been declared passed in AFC whereas 330 candidates have been awarded permanent credits and 116 candidates have been declared passed in Writing Skills Test. ICAP has also awarded Merit Certificates for outstanding performances in AFC Examination in the following subject of:

* Functional English to Hassan Ali Malik s/o Ejaz Ahmed.

* Business Communication to Abdullah s/o Muhammad Shoaib and Bhawna Devi d/o Tulsi Das.

* Quantitative Methods to Yaseen s/o Abdul Razzak.

* Introduction to Information Technology to Laveeza Advani d/o Muhammad Siraj Advani and Asher Ahmed Sakrani s/o Riaz Ahmed Sakrani.**