KWSB told to explain alteration in K-IV project’s original map

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board was on Wednesday directed by the Sindh High Court to explain the modification done for construction purposes in the original map of the Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme, known as the K-IV project.

The directives came as an SHC division bench, headed by Justice Irfan Saadat Khan, heard the petition of a citizen, Zaibunisa, against acquisition of five acres of her land for the K-IV project.

The SHC’s bench directed the KWSB to bring into the court’s knowledge whether provisions of land acquisition law were duly complied with while acquiring the petitioner’s land. Zaibunisa maintained in her petition that she owned seven acres of land in Gadap Town, against which she had obtained all necessary documents for the purpose of having a housing project constructed. The water utility and other authorities had assured her that her land will not be affected by the K-IV project’s construction, she submitted.

However, she alleged that the water supply scheme’s map was revised on the intervention of builders association - owning sector 29 to 37 of the project – for the builders’ benefit. Her counsel argued that the project’s contractor was trying to acquire the land without fulfilling due legal requirements as listed in the land acquisition act.

The court was informed that due to modifications, the length of the bulk water pipeline as well as the cost of the project would increase and will cause a loss to the national exchequer. On the other hand, counsel for KWSB requested the court to vacate the stay, issued in an earlier hearing, as it was hampering the project’s construction.

The court directed KWSB’s counsel to explain what need did the respondent feel to modify themap and whether provisions of section 4,5 and 6 of the land acquisition act were followed or not. The water board’s law officer was also told to submit a reply over the matter an directed the counsel to submit the details on October 18.

AIG’s bail dismissed

The high court dismissed the bail petition of former Additional Inspector General Finance in a Rs50 million corruption case.

Syed Fida Hussain Shah along with former AIG Logistics, Tanveer Ahmed, was accused of misappropriating funds worth Rs50 million, released to pay fuel charges and make special security arrangements for Muharram.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that his client was falsely implicated in the corruption reference as the amount mentioned in the case was not deposited in the gas station’s account. He requested the court to grant him post-arrest bail as the trial was pending before an accountability court.

The National Accountability Bureau’s prosecutor had earlier submitted in court, that petitioners withdrew Rs30 million through cheques in violation of the law and caused a loss to the national exchequer.

The prosecutor further informed the court that the case’s co-accused had already pleaded guilty and returned Rs20 million to the exchequer.