Law officer’s comments sought on PTI plea for making reports public

The Sindh High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the provincial law officer and others on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s plea seeking unveiling of joint investigation teams’ reports compiled after probes into activities of Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch, former chairman of Fishermen Cooperative Society Dr Nisar Morai and Baldia factory fire.

PTI leader Syed Ali Haider Zaidi observed that startling disclosures were made in the JIT reports regarding involvement of politicians in crimes such as killings and extortion.

Concerned authorities were approached to obtain copies of the reports and for making them public, but to no avail, the PTI official stated.

Uzair Baloch, tried by a military court under charges of espionage for Iranian intelligence agencies, had confessed his association with Pakistan Peoples Party’s central leadership, including its women’s wing leader Faryal Talpur, said Zaidi.

He added that Baloch admitted paying extortion amounts received from different department to Faryal. Besides, he also confessed killing several people on directives of the political party’s leadership as well as facilitating them in having private lands and properties vacated by threatening property owners.

Invoking Article 19-A of the constitution, the PTI leader asserted that the provincial and federal governments’ failure to publish such JIT reports is a violation of the citizens’ right to information.

Zaidi further maintained that content of JIT reports is of public importance as it relates to crimes that have wide reaching implications on the public.

Further making the party’s case for disclosure of the reports, he observed that print and electronic media, through various sources, have reported on JITs obtaining evidence suggesting involvement of various politicians in the crimes. “It is imperative that such persons are held accountable for their actions,” said the PTI leader.

As long as the JIT reports are kept secret, the public will be left on the behest of these politicians who continue to silently exercise the influence they hold over them, whereas investigations launched against them [politicians] will go nowhere, he argued.

Zaidi added that disclosure of the reports was important as there were allegations against state machinery being utilised to commit and cover-up the crimes. “People have the right to know if public resources were used for such activities,” the PTI official stated.

“The very purpose of constituting these JITs, i.e. to uncover the truth of these crimes, stands defeated if the reports are kept secret.” Zaidi maintained that the JIT reports are required to be made public under provisions of the Sindh Transparency and Right to Information Act, 2011.

Families of those who fell victim to the Lyari gang-war, whose loved ones perished in the Baldia factory fire and other crimes, deserve justice; they should know who were the perpetrators of those crimes, he added. The court was requested to publish and provide official copies of the reports prepared by the JITs in the cases.

SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto issued notices to the provincial law officer to file comments on the petition and also directed the petitioner’s counsel to satisfy the court over the petition’s maintainability.