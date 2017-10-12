Thu October 12, 2017
Business

October 12, 2017

UBL, PMIC collaborate

KARACHI: United Bank Limited (UBL) and Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company (PMIC) recently signed an MoU to digitise microfinance operations across the country. PMIC was represented by chairman Zubyr Soomro, and UBL was represented by president and CEO Sima Kamil.

The MoU identifies areas of collaboration between the two institutions whereby as the apex institution and sector developer, PMIC will link eight of its partner microfinance institutions with UBL Omni, one of the leading branchless banking service providers. Linking of these eight borrowing institutions with UBL Omni completes the digitization of microfinance operations.

UBL president and CEO Sima Kamil said, “Digitisation of financial services will go a long way in bringing the most underprivileged segments of the society to mainstream financial services.” 

