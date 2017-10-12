Govt brushes aside any US sanctions

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for Finance and Revenue Rana Muhammad Afzal on Wednesday brushed aside speculation that US would impose economic sanction on Pakistan.

Afzal, responding to questions in National Assembly, advised the members to avoid giving sweeping statement on floor of the house without any proofs.

The secretary said the country’s total debt stands at $62.5 billion and it is under the limit of Debt Limitation and Responsibility Act. He denied that government took hefty loans, which could not be paid.

Afzal said the economy is stable and foreign reserves stand at more than $20 billion. It was mere $8 billion in 2013 when the incumbent government took charge. The revenue collection witnessed a 40 percent increase during the last four years and it would be further improved, he added.

The secretary, replying to a question, said a proposal was under consideration to devalue currency. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar didn’t fudge figures while presenting economic data in August, he added.